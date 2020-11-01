Grab a Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Maker for $120 and save 50%

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine bundled with some capsules for $119.99 shipped. Typically fetching $240, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Elevate your morning brew by bringing this Nespresso machine into your kitchen. Alongside just being able to brew coffee, there’s also the ability to enjoy Espresso that’s complemented by a built-in Aeroccino milk frother. Not to mention, you’ll be able take advantage if its one-touch brewing and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Included with the lead package, you’re also getting an assortment of 30 single cup capsules for kickstarting your brewing game. But if you’re looking to put the savings from today’s sale to work, grabbing another set at $33 is a perfect way to ensure you’re stocked up.

After you get your the morning brew all sorted out, be sure to hit up our home goods guide for other ways to save on everyday essentials and other ways to upgrade your space. Notably, you’ll be able to save up to 30% on select memory foam mattresses anymore from $68.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Maker features:

Nespresso introduces the VERTUO NEXT CLASSIC, the latest VERTUO Nespresso coffee maker with an all-new design and colors for the ultimate brewing experience. In addition to its original espressos, NESPRESSO VERTUO NEXT produces an extraordinary cup of coffee with a smooth layer of crema, the signature of truly great cup of coffee.

