Save up to 50% on Oral-B and Crest electric toothbrushes, more from $28

-
AmazonHome GoodsOral-B
From $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off whitening kits and oral care from Oral-B and Crest starting at $28 shipped. One highlight from this sale is the Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush at $99.98. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and is down to a new Amazon all-time low. Take your toothbrushing game to the next level with this Oral-B Genius X Limited model with built-in Bluetooth connectivity for offering coaching and other tips on keeping your teeth looking their best. It ships with a carrying case that’ll also refuel the toothbrush while on-the-go as well as a single replaceable brush head. Over 115 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the discounts in today’s Oral B and Crest sale right here. With prices starting at $28, you’ll be able to upgrade your oral care game for much less than the lead deal, with price cuts on more affordable electric toothbrushes, whitening strips, and much more.

Then be sure to check out everything in our home goods guide for even more discounts on personal care products and much more.

Oral-B Genius X Limited features:

The Oral-B Genius X Limited helps you brush like your dentist recommends. It has a revolutionary artificial intelligence technology that enables it to recognize your brushing style and coaches you for your best results every day.

