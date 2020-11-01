Score some new luggage with up to 50% off Samsonite sets and more from $56

-
AmazonHome GoodsSamsonite
From $56

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Samsonite and American Tourister luggage sets starting at $56 shipped. Our top pick is the Samsonite Winfield 2-Piece Luggage set for $129.99. Usually fetching $250, today’s offer is good for a 48% discount, is the best we’ve seen in months, and matches the all-time low at Amazon. This hardshell luggage set includes two different sizes of suitcases, one that’ll be the perfect carry-on piece, and another with plenty of extra space. While you might not be traveling anytime soon, grabbing this set or any of the other discounts is a great way to refresh your current travel gear at a notable discount. Over 8,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s luggage sale at Amazon for additional discounts on popular options from Samsonite and American Tourister. There are plenty of other styles and sets available if the featured option doesn’t quite have the capacity to tout around all your gear while traveling. But everything is backed by similar 4+ star ratings from hundreds or thousands.

Samsonite Winfield luggage set features:

This extremely lightweight and durable spinner features polycarbonate construction with sharp molded details. Made to absorb impact by flexing while under stress then popping back to its original shape, eliminating dents and dings while protecting its contents. An elegant brushed pattern hides any potential scratches or scuffs from your journeys. The fully-lined interior has cross-straps, a privacy curtain with its own zippered organizational pockets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Samsonite

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Anker PowerHouse 100 available now with USB-C/A and AC ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Save $10 on LEGO orders over $50 + deals on Star Wars, Minecraft, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Save up to 50% on Oral-B and Crest electric toothbrushes, more from $28

From $28 Learn More
30% off

Skillmatics educational games and puzzles are now 30% off starting at $9

From $9 Learn More
30% off

Bring home JBL’s Boombox Bluetooth Speaker at an Amazon low of $280 (Save 30%)

$280 Learn More
Up to 43% off

Anker iPhone and Android chargers now up to 43% off starting at $15, today only

From $15 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads, smart lock conversion for $30, Anker deals from $24, more

Learn More
Save $174

Halloween delivers Citizen Eco-Drive timepiece discounts from $124 (Up to $174 off)

From $124 Learn More
Save 58%

Just $5 snags Tenda’s 5-Port Fast Ethernet Switch (Save 58%, New low)

$5 Learn More