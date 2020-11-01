Score some new luggage with up to 50% off Samsonite sets and more from $56

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Samsonite and American Tourister luggage sets starting at $56 shipped. Our top pick is the Samsonite Winfield 2-Piece Luggage set for $129.99. Usually fetching $250, today’s offer is good for a 48% discount, is the best we’ve seen in months, and matches the all-time low at Amazon. This hardshell luggage set includes two different sizes of suitcases, one that’ll be the perfect carry-on piece, and another with plenty of extra space. While you might not be traveling anytime soon, grabbing this set or any of the other discounts is a great way to refresh your current travel gear at a notable discount. Over 8,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s luggage sale at Amazon for additional discounts on popular options from Samsonite and American Tourister. There are plenty of other styles and sets available if the featured option doesn’t quite have the capacity to tout around all your gear while traveling. But everything is backed by similar 4+ star ratings from hundreds or thousands.

Samsonite Winfield luggage set features:

This extremely lightweight and durable spinner features polycarbonate construction with sharp molded details. Made to absorb impact by flexing while under stress then popping back to its original shape, eliminating dents and dings while protecting its contents. An elegant brushed pattern hides any potential scratches or scuffs from your journeys. The fully-lined interior has cross-straps, a privacy curtain with its own zippered organizational pockets.

