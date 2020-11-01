Upgrade to a memory foam mattress at up to 30% off, more from $68

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Sweetnight Mattresses starting at $298 shipped. Our top pick is the Sweetnight Breeze 10-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress at $335.99. Usually selling for $478, today’s offer amounts to $142 in savings and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This 10-inch memory foam mattress utilizes a gel-infused material to help with backpain and provide ample support throughout each night’s rest. It has a multiple layer construction that stays cool in the summer with open-cell foam and more. Over 900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is taking up to 39% off a selection of Quility weighted blankets starting at $68 shipped. Ideal for not only staying extra warm this winter, but also for relaxing and sleeping more comfortably, these weighted blankets are comprised of 100% cotton and come backed by 4.5+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Shop all of the deals right here.

Then go dive into our home goods guide for even more upgrades for around the house. Today, we’re seeing some notable price cuts on luggage sets alongside all of the other discounts still live.

Sweetnight Breeze Memory Foam Mattress features:

Designed with 3 layers all-foam system, the memory foam mattress gives you medium firm, yet cloud-like supportive comfort.Keeping body properly aligned, pressure point relief & heat dissipation.Perfect for all sleeping positions who want to indulge in a supportive yet cushy sleep environment. Helps those back pain, tossing & turning, partner movement.

