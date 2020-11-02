Amazon 1-day plate and bowl set sale from $10.50 Prime shipped (Up to 39% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 39% off a selection of plates and bowl sets from Sweese. The deals start from $10.50 or so with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 across the board. One standout here is the multi-colored 6-pack of Sweese Porcelain Fluted Bowls for $23.79. Regularly $34, this is 30% off, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Great for everything from soup and stews to hot cereal and other microwavable foods, this set is also safe in the dishwasher, oven, and freezer. The multi-colored, fluted design adds some extra grip and looks great in the process alongside the space-saving, stackable design. Rated 4+ stars from over 870 Amazon customers. More details below.

Or, go with these smaller 8-ounce bowls that are also part of today’s Gold Box event to save some cash. This 6-pack of Sweese Porcelain Bouillon Cups are great for snacks, dips, and more and are now down at $13.99. That’s also 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the 4+ star-rated bowl set.

But be sure to browse through today’s sale for yourself. You’ll find loads of options for upgrading your plates and bowls before the holidays starting from $10.50.

Then dig in to the rest of today’s best home good deals. We have sous-vide cookers, beer taps, multi-cookers, blenders, and much more right here.

More on the Sweese Porcelain Fluted Bowls:

Deep and large enough to use for cooking hot cereals or oatmeal in the microwave WITHOUT overflowing. Great uses for soup, entree, pasta, stews, ramen, noodle, ice cream, a large salad and more. Perfectly, you can also use it as a small serving bowl for like a can of vegetable. It is easy to hold HOT and COLD items in your hand. These bowls look stylish and fantastic on the table and the assorted color adds a stylistic touch and brightens up your mornings.

