Today’s Gold Box features Nintendo plushies, Calico Critters, more from $3.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off collectible toys from L.O.L. Surprise!, Calico, and many more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. You’ll find a wide range of top-rated toys for kids and collectors in today’s Gold Box. It’s now November and you may already be thinking about holiday shopping. Today’s sale is a great chance to load up on easy stocking stuffers with deals from $3.70. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Notable deals today include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on toys, stocking stuffers, and plushies for that special person on your holiday shopping list. Don’t miss Amazon’s latest LEGO sale for more deals from $7 on Avengers, Mario, Star Wars, and others.

Little Buddy Kirby Plush features:

  • Official Licensed Plush By Little Buddy USA
  • Limited availability
  • Cute and Collectible
  • Soft and Cuddly
  • Approx. Size: 6″L x 4″W x 5.5″H
  • Age Mfg Minimum: 156 Months

