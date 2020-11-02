Amazon’s offering Gold Toe, Herschel, more from $10 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off top brands for men including Gold Toe, Herschel, Dockers, Keen, Timberland, and more. One of our top picks from this event is the 6-Pack Gold Toe Men’s 656s Cotton Crew Athletic Socks in black for $9.74 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $17, which is the lowest rate we’ve seen in a year. These socks are perfect to pair with all of your fall boots and they have moisture-wicking material to help keep you comfortable. Plus, this style features a cushioned foot and toe to promote comfort as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 20,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the KEEN Targhee II Waterproof Boots for $90.97. Regularly priced at $140, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. These boots are perfect for hiking and was designed to be supportive. You can find them in three versatile color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars with over 3,600 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today from top brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia, and more.

Gold Toe 656s Athletic Socks feature:

  • Premium comfortable cotton crew length socks feature AquaFX technology to keep feet dry.
  • Full cushion sole provides extra comfort and foot protection. 
  • Reinforced comfort toe for long lasting wear which makes this a favorite Gold Toe style.

