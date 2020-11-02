4K + Blu-rays from $5: Jurassic World collection, 1917, Grinch, much more

Amazon is offering the Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection on 4K Blu-ray for $44.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $65 and today’s deal is a match of the all-time low at Amazon that we’ve seen only twice before. If you’re a fan of the Jurassic saga, this is a must-have addition to any collection. You’ll find that it includes all five movies, including Jurassic Park, The Lost World, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, and Fallen Kingdom. Each title is included on both 4K Blu-ray and as a digital copy, able to be redeemed to the movie platform of your choice. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for other great Blu-ray deals.

Prefer digital movies? While most of the Blu-rays above include a digital copy, you’ll also want to check out the iTunes sale we’re tracking right now. It started this weekend, so there’s no telling how long it’ll last. But, it’s still live right now and has plenty of killer flicks for you to check out priced from $5.

More about Jurassic World:

Celebrate one of the biggest movie franchises of all time with the Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection! From Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), Joe Johnston (Jurassic Park III), Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World), and J. A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), dinosaurs once again roam the Earth in an amazing theme park on a remote island. The action-packed adventures find man up against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking filmmaking, these epic films are sheer moviemaking magic which were 65 million years in the making. Welcome to Jurassic World.

