Burt’s Bees matching family pajamas from $7.40 Prime shipped at Amazon

-
AmazonFashion
Get this deal 30% off From $7.40

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Burt’s Bees Family Jammies Matching Holiday Organic Cotton Pajamas starting from $7.40. Our top pick from this sale is the Toddler Buffalo Check Pajamas that are marked down to $12.24 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $17, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pajamas can be worn by boys or girls alike and they’re made with organic cotton that’s soft as well as breathable. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 800 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Burt’s Bees sale.

Another adorable print is the Burt’s Bees Diamond Fair Isle that’s very festive for the holiday season. You can find the women’s pajamas priced at $26.94. To compare, these pajamas are regularly priced at $38 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 800 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out Amazon’s men’s deals today that’s offering Gold Toe, Herschel, Dockers, KEEN, and more from $10 Prime shipped.

Burt’s Bee’s Holiday Organic Pajamas feature:

  • Burt’s Bees Baby – Matching Holiday Family Pajamas
  • Get in on the biggest trend of the holidays!
  • Hand drawn prints made lovingly by our in-house designers
  • Styles include: infant sleepers, 2-piece pjs in sizes 12-24M, todddler, kids, men, women, and dog bandanas too!
  • Made with organic, GOTS certified, breathable cotton – great for sensitive skin

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Latest Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro hits one of the best p...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Amazon’s offering Gold Toe, Herschel, more from $10 Prime shipped

From $10 Learn More
50% off

Reigns Game of Thrones now 50% off via iOS for limited time + more from $1

From $1 Learn More

Raspberry Pi 400 arrives as a $70 all-in-one PC solution for the holidays

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Money Pro Finance, Lost Portal CCG, more

FREE+ Learn More
Up to $200 off

Let these iRobot robotic vacuums handle the holiday mess from $180 (Up to $200 off)

From $180 Learn More
Reg. $50

Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $25, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $47.50, more

$25 Learn More
Up to 24% off

Monoprice’s 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor hits $190 (Save 24%), more from $100

From $100 Learn More
30% off

Mid Century Modern furniture 30% off Gold Box, from $21

$21+ Learn More