Burt’s Bees matching family pajamas from $7.40 Prime shipped at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Burt’s Bees Family Jammies Matching Holiday Organic Cotton Pajamas starting from $7.40. Our top pick from this sale is the Toddler Buffalo Check Pajamas that are marked down to $12.24 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $17, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pajamas can be worn by boys or girls alike and they’re made with organic cotton that’s soft as well as breathable. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 800 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Burt’s Bees sale.

Another adorable print is the Burt’s Bees Diamond Fair Isle that’s very festive for the holiday season. You can find the women’s pajamas priced at $26.94. To compare, these pajamas are regularly priced at $38 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 800 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out Amazon’s men’s deals today that’s offering Gold Toe, Herschel, Dockers, KEEN, and more from $10 Prime shipped.

Burt’s Bee’s Holiday Organic Pajamas feature:

Burt’s Bees Baby – Matching Holiday Family Pajamas

Get in on the biggest trend of the holidays!

Hand drawn prints made lovingly by our in-house designers

Styles include: infant sleepers, 2-piece pjs in sizes 12-24M, todddler, kids, men, women, and dog bandanas too!

Made with organic, GOTS certified, breathable cotton – great for sensitive skin

