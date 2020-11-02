DNA test kits up to $100 off at Amazon: AncestryDNA and 23andMe from $59

AncestryDNA via Amazon is now offering its Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test Kit for $59 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s offering is 40% off, matching the Prime Day pricing, and the lowest we can find. Simply activate your kit online and then send in your sample with the prepaid packaging and wait for your results, no additional fees required. This one examines over 1,000 regions to find living relatives with “greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights.” AncestryDNA says it uses “industry-standard security measures in every stage of the process” to ensure private data remains as such. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 27,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s price drop leaves the AncestryDNA kit as the most affordable option we can find from a trusted brand. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a test kit as robust as this for less than $59 and with as many good reviews. 

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, Woot via Amazon is offering the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service kit for $99 shipped. Regularly $199, today’s offer is 50% off and the lowest we can find. This one fetches significantly more than our lead deal today because it will also track health conditions throughout your lineage as well as living relatives and much more. It also caries solid ratings from over 11,800 Amazon customers. 

More on the AncestryDNA Genetic DNA Test Kit:

Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online. From your origins in over 1,000 regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as an AncestryDNA kit.

