GAP 48-Hour Flash Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

-
FashionGap
Get this deal 40% off From $15

For 48-hours only, GAP is having a Flash Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase. Just use promo codes FLASH and QUICK at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. Update your wardrobe or get your holiday shopping done early with deals on jeans, outerwear, shirts, joggers, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Pocket Flannel Shirt. It’s currently on sale for $38 and originally was priced at $70. This shirt is very versatile to wear with khakis and jeans for casual outings or worn with joggers when lounging. Plus, it can easily be layered under vests or jackets and it’s available in eight color options. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP and be sure to check out the new Cole Haan Sale that’s offering 50% off boots, jackets, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Gap

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts USB-C charge...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

GAP offers 40% off sitewide + extra 20% off your order during its Fall Flash Sale

From $12 Learn More
Save 59%

Amazon slashes Thule, Timbuk2, Osprey, and Cocoon bags as low as $15 (Up to 59% off)

From $15 Learn More
Up to 22% off

elago’s AirPods/Pro Ice Cream Cases fall to new lows from $11.50 (Save up to 22%)

From $11.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks Electric String Trimmer $103, Benelli E-bike $500, more

Learn More
Save 23%

CRAFTSMAN drill and screwdriving bit sets drop to $10 (Save 23%)

$10 Learn More
$100 off

DNA test kits up to $100 off at Amazon: AncestryDNA and 23andMe from $59

$59+ Learn More

OWC’s new Elektron USB-C SSDs offer 1,011MB/s speeds with a miniature design

Buy now Learn More
70% off

Steve Madden, Sperry, Rockport, more up to 70% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

From $30 Learn More