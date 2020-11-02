PDP Charizard Battle Switch Travel Case hits all-time low at $10 (50% off) + more

Amazon is now offering the PDP Charizard Battle Edition Nintendo Switch System Travel Case for $9.99 with are shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is 50% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This rigid EVA, officially licensed cover features vibrant Charizard battle scene imagery on the front along with more than enough storage for your Switch and up to 14 game cards on the inside. A velcro pouch allows for a snug custom fit while the nylon lift strap and center divider panel keeps everything easily accessible. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. Head below for even more discounted Switch gear. 

More discounted Nintendo Switch gear:

We also still have the wireless PowerA Enhanced Switch controllers starting at $35 right here, but be sure to take a look at the new Super Mario Switch gamepads and HORI’s latest offerings while you’re at it. We also have the PDP light-up Switch dock at $13 and a host of notable Nintendo plushies on sale in today’s Gold Box

More on the PDP Charizard Battle Nintendo Switch Case:

  • Rigid EVA Nintendo Switch carrying case stores your console, up to 14 game cards and accessories all in one convenient travel case
  • Features adjustable velcro pouch for a custom fit for your accessories
  • Center divider panel with protective screen pad protects your console
  • Nylon lift strap for safe and easy removal of your console
  • Officially licensed by Pokemon and Nintendo

