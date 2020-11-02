Protect your desk with this XXXL gaming mouse pad for under $8.50 at Amazon

PECHAM US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its XXXL Gaming Mouse Pad for $8.39 Prime shipped with the code 2HPEZDJH at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in a while. If you’re wanting to keep the surface of your desk, as well as your peripherals protected during gameplay, this is a great way to do that. PECHAM’s desk pad measures nearly 31- by 12-inches, covering a large portion of your tabletop with one slick, smooth surface. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash by downsizing your mousepad. The VicTsing Mouse Pad is a great choice. It measures around 10- by 8-inches, which is quite a bit smaller than the model above. However, this is perfect for more compact desk setups or if you just want a pad underneath your mouse and not the rest of your gear. At just $6, it’s hard to pass up this budget-focused alternative.

Speaking of mice, did you see that the Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse is down to $50 right now. Normally sporting a $90 going rate, today’s deal matches our last mention. When you have a quality mouse like this, you’ll want a nice smooth surface for it to track on for the most accurate usage, making the Mamba Elite and the mouse pad above a great pair.

PECHAM XXXL Gaming Mouse Pad features:

The mouse pad is large enough for your mouse, keyboard and more. It offers plenty of room for gaming or office works all while protecting your desk.

Optimized for fast moving while maintaining excellent SPEED and CONTROL during gaming. The mouse pad offers a smooth tracking surface for your mouse.

Waterproof coating prevents damage from spilled drinks or other accidents. Heavy duty rubber base prevents it from sliding around on the desk while using it.

