Protect your desk with this XXXL gaming mouse pad for under $8.50 at Amazon

PECHAM US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its XXXL Gaming Mouse Pad for $8.39 Prime shipped with the code 2HPEZDJH at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in a while. If you’re wanting to keep the surface of your desk, as well as your peripherals protected during gameplay, this is a great way to do that. PECHAM’s desk pad measures nearly 31- by 12-inches, covering a large portion of your tabletop with one slick, smooth surface. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash by downsizing your mousepad. The VicTsing Mouse Pad is a great choice. It measures around 10- by 8-inches, which is quite a bit smaller than the model above. However, this is perfect for more compact desk setups or if you just want a pad underneath your mouse and not the rest of your gear. At just $6, it’s hard to pass up this budget-focused alternative.

Speaking of mice, did you see that the Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse is down to $50 right now. Normally sporting a $90 going rate, today’s deal matches our last mention. When you have a quality mouse like this, you’ll want a nice smooth surface for it to track on for the most accurate usage, making the Mamba Elite and the mouse pad above a great pair.

PECHAM XXXL Gaming Mouse Pad features:

  • The mouse pad is large enough for your mouse, keyboard and more. It offers plenty of room for gaming or office works all while protecting your desk.
  • Optimized for fast moving while maintaining excellent SPEED and CONTROL during gaming. The mouse pad offers a smooth tracking surface for your mouse.
  • Waterproof coating prevents damage from spilled drinks or other accidents. Heavy duty rubber base prevents it from sliding around on the desk while using it.

