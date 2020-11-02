ComiXology is starting off the week by launching a new Marvel Star Wars Bounty Hunters and Jedi sale from under $1. Amongst all of the Star Wars comics on sale, you’ll find a collection of discounted titles spanning every corner of a galaxy far, far away at up to 67% off. Our top pick is on Epic Collection: The Menace Revealed at $7.99. Down from $20, today’s offer is $2 below our previous mention and matching the all-time low on a digital copy. With the second season of The Mandalorian just premiering, you might have questions about the origins of the Mandalore, and this 475-page graphic novel can help as it centers around the dark past of Jango Fett. It even features Tusken Raiders and the vicious krayt dragon. Head below the fold for more of the Star Wars comics on sale.

If the Clone Wars emphasis of the lead deal isn’t quite what you’re into, be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for additional reads. With graphic novels centered around the time period right before A New Hope to the fall of the Empire and more, there’s something for every Star Wars fan in today’s sale.

The Menace Revealed synopsis:

Delve deep into the dark past of Jango Fett! Find out how he became a Mandalorian warrior — and battled his way through war and slavery to become the bounty hunter who caught Count Dooku’s eye! Meanwhile, Ki-Adi-Mundi seeks a wayward Jedi on the backward world of Tatooine, and Jabba the Hutt will help — for a price!

