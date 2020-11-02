Amazon slashes Thule, Timbuk2, Osprey, and Cocoon bags as low as $15 (Up to 59% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve discover several Thule, Timbuk2, Osprey, and Cocoon bags up to 59% off. Our favorite deal is the Thule Crossover 32L Backpack for $90.99 shipped. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and matches the lowest 2020 offer we’ve tracked. This 16-inch MacBook Pro-ready backpack is both high-quality and spacious. The primary material used here is nylon and straps are adjusted with metal clips, kicking low-quality plastic to the curb. A heat-molded, crush-proof compartment along the top aims to protect a smartphone and other high-cost valuables. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags from $15.

More bag deals:

And if you still haven’t found the perfect fit, let’s not forget about Timbuk2’s Commute Messenger Bag. It’s been marked down to $60, a solid discount that shaves $79 off. It’s ready for work and travel alike with room for 17-inch laptops alongside an 11-inch iPad Pro. A black colorway gives it a sleek and stealthy appearance.

Thule Crossover 32L Backpack features:

Laptop compartment dimensions – 10.5 x 1.2 x 15 inches with volume of around 32 liters and also features dobby nylon material for construction and also has padded, zippered laptop compartment holds up to a 15 inch MacBook Pro /PC and a tablet

Roomy main compartment for clothes, books and other bulky items

Heat-molded, crush-proof compartment safeguards sunglasses, iPhone/iPod, and other fragile gear

