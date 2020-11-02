Score Zinus’ Jen 47-inch Dining Table for $148 at Amazon (Reg. $269)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Jen 47-inch Dining Table for $147.99 shipped. That’s $121 off the typical rate there and is the best price currently available. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by a few days. This compact table measures 47 inches in length and is ready to accommodate up to four people. It features a solid wood frame and is ready to support up to 100 pounds of weight. All parts and tools come included and assembly is said to take “less than 30 minutes.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Believe it or not, today’s savings almost entirely cover Zinus’ Trisha Queen Bed Frame at $129. This price is actually the result of a $52 discount that we spotted a few days back. And that’s not all, there are other deals resting along with it that are priced from $69.

Oh, and if you make it snappy, you can still get in on today’s Amazon Gold Box. It bundles various furniture brands to deliver 30% in savings. Pricing starts at $21, so theoretically there should be something in there for every budget. While you won’t find any kitchen tables, there are end tables, accent chairs, and more.

Zinus Jen 47-inch Dining Table features:

With its beautiful natural woodgrain, this solid wood table refines a compact dining area, small kitchen, office or craft room with ease

47-inch table can seat 2 – 4 people comfortably

Solid wood frame is engineered to support up to 100 lbs of evenly distributed weight

