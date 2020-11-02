Score Zinus’ Jen 47-inch Dining Table for $148 at Amazon (Reg. $269)

-
AmazonHome GoodsZinus
Get this deal Reg. $269 $148

Amazon is offering the Zinus Jen 47-inch Dining Table for $147.99 shipped. That’s $121 off the typical rate there and is the best price currently available. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by a few days. This compact table measures 47 inches in length and is ready to accommodate up to four people. It features a solid wood frame and is ready to support up to 100 pounds of weight. All parts and tools come included and assembly is said to take “less than 30 minutes.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Believe it or not, today’s savings almost entirely cover Zinus’ Trisha Queen Bed Frame at $129. This price is actually the result of a $52 discount that we spotted a few days back. And that’s not all, there are other deals resting along with it that are priced from $69.

Oh, and if you make it snappy, you can still get in on today’s Amazon Gold Box. It bundles various furniture brands to deliver 30% in savings. Pricing starts at $21, so theoretically there should be something in there for every budget. While you won’t find any kitchen tables, there are end tables, accent chairs, and more.

Zinus Jen 47-inch Dining Table features:

  • With its beautiful natural woodgrain, this solid wood table refines a compact dining area, small kitchen, office or craft room with ease
  • 47-inch table can seat 2 – 4 people comfortably
  • Solid wood frame is engineered to support up to 100 lbs of evenly distributed weight

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Zinus

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts USB-C charge...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save $52

Zinus’ Trisha Queen Bed Frame hurdles to $129, more from $69 (Up to $52 off)

From $69 Learn More

Everything we know about LEGO’s upcoming 9,000-piece Colosseum kit

Learn More
39% off

Amazon 1-day plate and bowl set sale from $10.50 Prime shipped (Up to 39% off)

$10.50+ Learn More
30% off

Protect your desk with this XXXL gaming mouse pad for under $8.50 at Amazon

$8.50 Learn More
Save 40%

Skagen Grenen hits all-time low of $37.50, more Fossil and Citizen watches from $44

From $37 Learn More
Up to 67% off

Save up to 67% on Star Wars graphic novels from under $1 at ComiXology

From $1 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Put OXO’s Foldaway Dish Rack on the counter for $32 shipped (Reg. $40+)

$32 Learn More

Epic unveils next-generation Fortnite update with 4K60, fluid split screen, more

Learn More