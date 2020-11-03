Amazon offers up to 80% off subscription boxes from $1: Succulents, toys, tea, more

-
AmazonHome GoodsToys & Hobbies
Get this deal 80% off $1+

We are tracking a number of notable deals on various subscription boxes at Amazon. With deals at up to 80% off, you’ll find loads of discounted options right now from loose leaf tea kits to STEAM toys for the kids, coding boxes, indoor plants, and much more. Starting from just $1, these deals are a great way to give various subscription boxes a try for a month without paying full price. Most boxes ship free, and Prime members will receive the usual no-cost delivery where available. Head below for a closer look. 

Amazon subscription box deals:

***Note: These deals are for the first month only, and will be auto-renewed at the full price there after. So be sure to cancel them manually if you don’t want to continue with the subscription.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the discounted subscription boxes at Amazon right here. You might also want to check out the top 10 holiday boxes as well as our picks for the best kids subscription boxes for learning. Amazon’s $5 personal shopping subscription that launched a couple months ago might be worth a look while you’re at it too.

More on the Succulents Box:

  • You’ll recieve a box of succulents with 2 species of different 2” succulent each month. Each month we’ll feature 4 different varieties. *** The plants come in plastic pots. The white clay pots in pictures are just for demonstration purposes.
  • Every month, our Succulents Box team members will handpick a new variety pack, so you’ll never receive the same species!
  • Your plant will be meticulously bubblewrapped and shipped in a sturdy box. Most 2″ plants are shipped in their original plastic pot with soil. Plant orders are shipped within 3-5 days depending on availability of the plant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO’s Nebulon-B Frigate launching as an Amazon exclusive in coming days

Read more Learn More

Green Deals: ATMOR Electric Tankless Water Heater $135, more

Learn More
Save 35%

Under $14 scores Amazon’s laundry-ready Fabric Storage Bin (Save 35%)

$14 Learn More
Save 50%

Snag DEWALT socket sets and accessories from $10 today at Amazon (Up to 50% off)

From $10 Learn More
$446 value

Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with five accessories for $350 ($446 value)

$350 Learn More
60% off

Ray-Ban styles up to 60% off from just $30 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $180

Harvest Elite Slim Indoor AeroGarden + heirloom salad kit now $80 off (Today only)

$100 Learn More
$229

Kwikset’s Halo Touchscreen Smart Lock packs 4 ways to unlock at $158 (31% off)

$158 Learn More