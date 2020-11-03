Amazon offers up to 80% off subscription boxes from $1: Succulents, toys, tea, more

We are tracking a number of notable deals on various subscription boxes at Amazon. With deals at up to 80% off, you’ll find loads of discounted options right now from loose leaf tea kits to STEAM toys for the kids, coding boxes, indoor plants, and much more. Starting from just $1, these deals are a great way to give various subscription boxes a try for a month without paying full price. Most boxes ship free, and Prime members will receive the usual no-cost delivery where available. Head below for a closer look.

Amazon subscription box deals:

***Note: These deals are for the first month only, and will be auto-renewed at the full price there after. So be sure to cancel them manually if you don’t want to continue with the subscription.

More on the Succulents Box:

You’ll recieve a box of succulents with 2 species of different 2” succulent each month. Each month we’ll feature 4 different varieties. *** The plants come in plastic pots. The white clay pots in pictures are just for demonstration purposes.

Every month, our Succulents Box team members will handpick a new variety pack, so you’ll never receive the same species!

Your plant will be meticulously bubblewrapped and shipped in a sturdy box. Most 2″ plants are shipped in their original plastic pot with soil. Plant orders are shipped within 3-5 days depending on availability of the plant.

