Amazon delivers discounted backpacks for as low as $12 (Up to 36% off)

-
AmazonAmazonBasics
Get this deal Save 36% From $12

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Canvas Laptop Backpack for $15.10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the price all colorways have been averaging over the past few months and beats the lowest price we have tracked since May. This affordable bag is ready to tote a 16-inch MacBook Pro or anything smaller. Several compartments and pockets throughout help owners keep gear organized and just a few seconds away. Amazon backs it with a 1-year limited warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpack deals from $12.

More backpack deals:

If none of the deals above seem to be the right fit, take a moment to peruse yesterday’s findings. There you’ll find Thule, Timbuk2, Osprey, and Cocoon bags as low as $15. These discounts deliver up to 59% of savings, making it a great place to find your next bag.

AmazonBasics Canvas Laptop Backpack features:

  • Backpack with padded compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6 inches. (Laptop Compartment Dimensions: 13.4 x 11.8in x 1.5in)
  • Roomy internal compartments for books and folders; external side pocket with zipper keeps smaller items handy and secure
  • External top pocket (with internal compartments)—great for a cellphone, wallet, pens, and more; 2 external side pockets to hold water bottles

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 59%

Amazon slashes Thule, Timbuk2, Osprey, and Cocoon bags as low as $15 (Up to 59% off)

From $15 Learn More
Save 40%

Equip your wrist with Citizen’s Eco-Drive Casual Watch for $112.50 (Reg. $187)

$112.50 Learn More
20% off+

Assemble new all-time lows on LEGO Creator, Minecraft, Star Wars, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Save 50%

Amazon slashes SKIL tool combo kits as low as $70 (Up to 50% off)

From $70 Learn More
Save now

Pelican’s rechargeable LED flashlight offers up to 305-lumens for just $25

$25 Learn More
Reg. $26+

Levoit’s 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher hits Amazon low at $18 (Reg. $26)

$18 Learn More

New Philips PicoPix portable projectors weigh under 2 pounds, feature USB-C, more

Learn More
Reg. $1,000

New all-time low brings Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Smartphone to $650 (Save $350)

$650 Learn More