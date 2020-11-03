Amazon delivers discounted backpacks for as low as $12 (Up to 36% off)

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Canvas Laptop Backpack for $15.10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the price all colorways have been averaging over the past few months and beats the lowest price we have tracked since May. This affordable bag is ready to tote a 16-inch MacBook Pro or anything smaller. Several compartments and pockets throughout help owners keep gear organized and just a few seconds away. Amazon backs it with a 1-year limited warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpack deals from $12.

More backpack deals:

If none of the deals above seem to be the right fit, take a moment to peruse yesterday’s findings. There you’ll find Thule, Timbuk2, Osprey, and Cocoon bags as low as $15. These discounts deliver up to 59% of savings, making it a great place to find your next bag.

AmazonBasics Canvas Laptop Backpack features:

Backpack with padded compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6 inches. (Laptop Compartment Dimensions: 13.4 x 11.8in x 1.5in)

Roomy internal compartments for books and folders; external side pocket with zipper keeps smaller items handy and secure

External top pocket (with internal compartments)—great for a cellphone, wallet, pens, and more; 2 external side pockets to hold water bottles

