Under $14 scores Amazon’s laundry-ready Fabric Storage Bin (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Fabric Storage Bin for $13.88 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and comes within a mere $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This handy storage bin is ready to stow everything from laundry to toys, shoes, and more. It’s comprised of cotton and polyester, with a “durable polypropylene-coated interior” to help it resist staining. Amazon’s fabric storage bin measures 19- by 12- by 12-inches. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If two smaller options could be a better fit for your needs, consider RiverRidge’s Folding Storage Bins at $12. Both of these fold flat when not in use and are great for storing all sorts of things. Built-in handles on two sides make these easy to carry from one room to another.

And while we’re talking home goods, now may be a good time to consider outfitting your space with discounted Sunny Health & Fitness workout equipment. Believe it or not, pricing starts at $37. Options there include exercise bikes, workout mats, and more. Swing by the full list to see everything that is available.

AmazonBasics Fabric Storage Bin features:

Canvas storage bin for laundry, toys, shoes, and more

50% cotton and 50% polyester construction

Durable polypropylene-coated interior offers durability and stain-resistance

Steel wire rim helps keep the bin’s structure upright

Dual carrying handles for easy transportation

Collapses down flat for storage

Measures 19″x12″x12″

