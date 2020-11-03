Controller Gear Animal Crossing Quilted Switch Case: $7.50 (25% off) + more

Amazon is now offering the Controller Gear Animal Crossing Quilted Nintendo Switch/Lite Travel Case for $7.42 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, today’s deal is about 27% off the going rate within less than $1 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. This officially licensed case wraps both the Switch and Switch Lite in a neoprene travel case. You can even hand wash the outside of this one to refresh it while the interior microfiber lining keeps your console protected and scratch-free. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more Nintendo Switch accessory deals.

Today’s deal is easily among the most affordable, brand-name options out there. However, if you’re looking specifically for a Switch Lite case, take a look at the $6.50 PowerA Stealth Case Kit. Otherwise, this MoKo model for $5 Prime shipped can carry 10 game cards and charging accessories as well.

Then head over to our previous roundup for even more Nintendo cases and accessories from $6.50 or so. We also still have wireless PowerA Switch controllers down at $35 and here are all of today’s best game deals.

More on the Controller Gear Animal Crossing Quilted Travel Case:

Officially Licensed — merchandise approved by Nintendo for high quality Standards and Child Safety

High-quality materials — padded neoprene for a squishy touch on the outside paired with a microfiber lining

Precision Fit — works great with both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite

Easy care – simply hand wash and lay flat to air dry for low maintenance

