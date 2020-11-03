Upgrade your network with ARRIS Wi-Fi 6 systems and DOCSIS 3.0 modems from $100

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS Surfboard Max Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System for $549.99 shipped. Saving you $100 from the going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention as well as the all-time low. With support for up to 11Gb/s speeds, this ARRIS Surfboard Max Pro system brings Wi-Fi 6 to your setup with a 6,000-square foot range. On top of its two mesh access points, there’s a dedicated backhaul channel for consistent speeds throughout your home and eight Gigabit Ethernet ports to complete the package. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the ARRIS Surfboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $99.99. Down from $130, today’s offer is good for a 23% savings and matches the Amazon low. Ideal for 600Mb/s internet plans, this DOCSIS 3.0 modem also has voice features integrated for those who still have a home phone. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 265 customers.

Or if you’re looking to upgrade to a new Wi-Fi 6 system that has a built-in cable modem, NETGEAR’s new Orbi package is worth a look. Alongside support for the latest 802.11ax spec, there’s also an integrated DOCSIS 3.1 modem. Get all of the details right here.

ARRIS Surfboard Max Pro Mesh features:

Increase your data capacity to handle all your home network needs with this ARRIS SURFboard mAX Pro Wi-Fi system. The latest Wi-Fi technology, 802.11ax, delivers faster speeds and a wider range to accommodate more users, while the quad-core processors support high-bandwidth applications like simultaneous 4K streaming. This Alexa-compatible ARRIS SURFboard mAX Pro Wi-Fi system features four Ethernet ports for flexible connectivity to WAN networks.

