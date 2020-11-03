Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Two Crowns, Earth Atlantis, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Get this deal Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to gather up all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals for your convenience. Yesterday’s notable price drops on the popular Reigns series (including the Game of Thrones edition) are still alive and well, but it’s now time to add today’s best deals to the list. Those include titles like Kingdom Two Crowns, Fuel Cost Calculator, Earth Atlantis, Starman, Controlax Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fuel Cost Calculator & Tacker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Find My Car – Parking Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Starman: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: RFS – Real Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Smash Puck: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Real Tennis Manager: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Find My Car – Parking Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Idle Rent Tycoon: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $5 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $5 (Reg. $16)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Kingdom Two Crowns:

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown. In the brand-new campaign mode, monarchs must now work to build a kingdom that stands over time until finding a way to defeat the Greed for good. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden in the deep.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 33% off

Save up to 33% on Shark Robotic and Dyson Stick Vacuums from $330

From $330 Learn More
50% off

Men’s Wearhouse takes 30% off shoes, up to 50% off sitewide: Cole Haan, Nautica, more

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $50+

Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, more

$30 Learn More
$100 off

Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular models

$429 Learn More
FREE $200 gift cards

Dell takes 30%+ off monitors with up to $200 bundled gift cards from $198

From $198 Learn More
Up to 25% off

Upgrade your computer with Samsung and Crucial NMVe SSDs, more from $54

From $54 Learn More
Reg. $280+

Blendtec’s Classic 570 Pro Blender + 8-yr. warranty now $198 (Reg. $280+)

$198 Learn More
50% off

Old Navy’s early holiday deals take up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your order

From $10 Learn More