We are now ready to gather up all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals for your convenience. Yesterday’s notable price drops on the popular Reigns series (including the Game of Thrones edition) are still alive and well, but it’s now time to add today’s best deals to the list. Those include titles like Kingdom Two Crowns, Fuel Cost Calculator, Earth Atlantis, Starman, Controlax Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fuel Cost Calculator & Tacker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Find My Car – Parking Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Starman: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: RFS – Real Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Smash Puck: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Real Tennis Manager: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Find My Car – Parking Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Idle Rent Tycoon: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $5 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $5 (Reg. $16)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Kingdom Two Crowns:

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown. In the brand-new campaign mode, monarchs must now work to build a kingdom that stands over time until finding a way to defeat the Greed for good. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden in the deep.

