Broan-NuTone’s bath fan also packs a light + 1300W heater for under $63 (Reg $109)

Amazon is offering the Broan-NuTone 655 Bath Fan and Light with Heater for $62.79 shipped. For comparison, Lowe’s has it for $109 and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked since 2017. If you’re looking for a great way to give your bathroom an upgrade, this is it. You’ll find that the fan and heater operate independently, allowing you to choose which is on at any given time. The 70 CFM fan extracts moisture from your bathroom with ease, helping cut down on the humidity inside during a shower. Plus, the light helps to illuminate the room more, which can be welcomed in bathrooms that are dimmer. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash by ditching the built-in 1300W heater and stepping down to a 50 CFM fan. The Broan-NuTone 678 Exhaust Ventilation Fan and Light is available on Amazon for $35, which is a killer deal. It integrates a fan and light so you can exhaust humidity from your bathroom as well as shed some extra illumination in there.

Should you opt for today’s lead deal, this switch is designed to control the fan and heater separately in a single unit. It’s available for $12 at Amazon, and offers a sleek way to take advantage of your new fan and heater.

Broan-NuTone Bath Fan, Light, Heater features:

FAN COMBO: Fan, light and 1300-watt heater function independently or together to provide comfort to your bathroom

DECORATIVE: Designer white polymeric grilles complement virtually any decor

DISCREET: Type IC (Insulation Contact) unit is installed into your ceiling so all but the light and white grille shows in your room for a clean and cohesive appearance

