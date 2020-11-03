Secure 4-yrs. of Car and Driver magazine for just $12 today (Reg. $60+)

DiscountMags is now offering 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for just $12 with free delivery every month. Simply use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $20 per year, this one currently fetches $15 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is at least $48 in savings and a match for our previous deal price. This one carries a 4+ star rating from thousands at Amazon. But be sure to head below for more Car & Driver offers.

Amazon is offering 4-month trial subs for $1 right now on Car and Driver. This is a great option for giving the title a shot before committing to 4-years. But watch out for the auto-renewals here as Amazon might charge you full price for the next year if you don’t manually cancel it before the 4-months lapse.

More on Car and Driver Magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

