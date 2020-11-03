Dremel’s craft + hobby maker kit includes a rotary tool, engraver, and torch for just $50

Lowe’s is offering the Dremel 3-tool Craft & Hobby Maker Kit for $50 shipped. For comparison, third-parties at Amazon have it for around $100 right now. You’ll find the 200-series rotary tool, engraver, and butane soldering torch in this kit, alongside plenty of accessories for all tools included. This is a great way to make homemade gifts for the upcoming holiday season, be it carved, burned, or engraved. Plus, the hard case that’s bundled here ensures things stay nice and tidy when not in use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Are you wanting to get into wood burning? Well, this #1 best-selling kit is available on Amazon for $35 shipped right now. You’ll find the wood burning handle with an LCD display to set the temperature, an assortment of tips and accessories, as well as a carrying case bundled together, giving you everything needed to start making wood burned gifts and crafts.

Something else to check into is this 12-pack of wooden coasters. You can use the Dremel, engraver, or even wood burner to turn these into crafty masterpieces. Whether you put a name on them, snowflake, or anything, these will become a well-loved part of your home for years to come, especially since it’s just $12 Prime shipped.

Dremel 3-tool Craft and Hobby Maker Kit features:

Dremel multipurpose tool kit includes 200 Series rotary tool, VersaTip butane soldering torch, engraver, lawn and garden tool attachment, hard case and 32 other accessories

Rotary tool features a 2-speed motor that delivers up to 35,000-RPM, so you can adjust to suit different tasks

VersaTip accessories include: soldering tip, cutting knife, shaping knife, hot air tip, wide blower tip deflector, solder, sponge, storage tins and wrenches, protective cap and storage case

VersaTip butane soldering torch with precision flame is ideal for detailed or intricate work, like shrinking, pyrography or welding

