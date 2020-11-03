Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with five accessories for $350 ($446 value)

GoPro is currently bundling its latest HERO9 Black Action Camera with a year of its subscription service and five accessories for $349.98 shipped. That’s typically what you’d pay for the camera and service alone, with the extra grip, swivel clip, battery, 32GB SD card, and case bringing the total value to $446. That saves you 22% and marks the best we’ve we’ve seen to date. HERO9 Black just hit the scene back in October, bringing 5K recording to the GoPro lineup alongside a front-facing screen and HyperSmooth 3.0 technology. The added accessories will kickstart your recording capabilities, as well as the ability for the GoPro to double as a webcam with the included clip. Over 160 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Included alongside the HERO9 and accessories is a 1-year subscription to GoPro’s service that offers quite a few perks. You’ll save 50% on future purchases, while also enjoying unlimited cloud storage and a total camera replacement warranty should anything happen. The service does auto-renew at its full price after the first year, so keep that in mind. Learn more right here.

If you’re more inclined to try out aerial photography, we’re currently tracking one of the best discounts yet on the new DJI Mavic Air 2. Right now, the drone has been marked down to $789 but includes a spare battery and other accessories that amount to a $934 value.

GoPro HERO9 Black features:

More power. More clarity. More stability. The groundbreaking HERO9 Black sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos. A dazzling new front display delivers a live preview for easy framing, while a large rear touch screen with touch zoom provides fast, intuitive control. HERO9 Black boasts a powerful new feature suite, including HindSight, and supports live streaming and Webcam mode as well.

