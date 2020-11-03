Harvest Elite Slim Indoor AeroGarden + heirloom salad kit now $80 off (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim with an Heirloom Salad seed kit for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this model is currently on sale for $130 at Kohl’s but fetches closer to $170 at Home Depot and is now at the lowest we can find. Including everything you need to grow your own herbs and veggies at home, this model comes with a six-pod salad kit, energy-efficient LED lighting, and the stainless steel soil-free base. It can handle six plants up to 12-inches at a time and features simple care reminders via the digital display. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s offer leaves the Harvest Slim model as one of the most affordable AeroGarden solutions out there right now. However, if you can get away with a 3-plant setup, check out the new AeroGarden Sprout (2020 Model) at $89 instead. Otherwise, use your savings to diversify your crop with the plethora of AeroGarden seed pod kits on Amazon ranging from around $13 up to $16 or so. You’ll find everything from cherry tomatoes and basil to flowers and salsa kits.

While we are talking kitchen/household upgrades, take a look through today’s Amazon Gold Box coffeemaker sale, this deal on Blendtec’s Classic 570 Pro Blender, and these Shark/Dyson vacuum offers. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim:

Source organic ingredients from your kitchen with this AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim in-home garden system. A six-pod gourmet salad kit is included for growing GMO-free plants, and the stainless steel soil-free base uses water for mess-free planting and harvesting. This AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim in-home garden system has energy-efficient LED lighting to nourish plants for photosynthesis and growth.

