Harvest Elite Slim Indoor AeroGarden + heirloom salad kit now $80 off (Today only)

-
Home GoodsBest BuyAerogarden
Get this deal Reg. $180 $100

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim with an Heirloom Salad seed kit for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this model is currently on sale for $130 at Kohl’s but fetches closer to $170 at Home Depot and is now at the lowest we can find. Including everything you need to grow your own herbs and veggies at home, this model comes with a six-pod salad kit, energy-efficient LED lighting, and the stainless steel soil-free base. It can handle six plants up to 12-inches at a time and features simple care reminders via the digital display. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Today’s offer leaves the Harvest Slim model as one of the most affordable AeroGarden solutions out there right now. However, if you can get away with a 3-plant setup, check out the new AeroGarden Sprout (2020 Model) at $89 instead. Otherwise, use your savings to diversify your crop with the plethora of AeroGarden seed pod kits on Amazon ranging from around $13 up to $16 or so. You’ll find everything from cherry tomatoes and basil to flowers and salsa kits. 

While we are talking kitchen/household upgrades, take a look through today’s Amazon Gold Box coffeemaker sale, this deal on Blendtec’s Classic 570 Pro Blender, and these Shark/Dyson vacuum offers. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more. 

More on the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim:

Source organic ingredients from your kitchen with this AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim in-home garden system. A six-pod gourmet salad kit is included for growing GMO-free plants, and the stainless steel soil-free base uses water for mess-free planting and harvesting. This AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim in-home garden system has energy-efficient LED lighting to nourish plants for photosynthesis and growth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Aerogarden

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: DEWALT 20V Blower and Chainsaw Combo $299, more

Learn More

Amazon home gift guide features 2020’s best kitchenware, smart gear, more

Learn More
Save up to 23%

Upgrade your network with ARRIS Wi-Fi 6 systems and DOCSIS 3.0 modems from $100

From $100 Learn More
25% off

Controller Gear Animal Crossing Quilted Switch Case: $7.50 (25% off) + more

$7.50 Learn More
60% off

Banana Republic takes extra 60% off clearance and up to 60% off sitewide

From $20 Learn More

LEGO’s Nebulon-B Frigate launching as an Amazon exclusive in coming days

Read more Learn More

Green Deals: ATMOR Electric Tankless Water Heater $135, more

Learn More
Save 35%

Under $14 scores Amazon’s laundry-ready Fabric Storage Bin (Save 35%)

$14 Learn More