Honeywell’s sleep machine, bedside fan, and nightlight combo now $40 (Reg. $70)

-
Reg. $60+ $40

Amazon is now offering the Honeywell Dreamweaver Sleep Fan for $39.95 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $70 at Best Buy, this model has gone for between $48 and $63 at Amazon where it is now at the 2020 low. This is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This hybrid unit is a nighttime, bedside fan, sleep machine that spits out “soothing noise with sound blocking benefits,” and a nightlight. Features include an on/off airflow shutter, a USB port for charging your devices, and a touch-sensitive, easy tap area to control the three speed settings, four light dimming options, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

Now, if the fan features are overkill for your needs, take a look at the Yogasleep Travel Mini Portable White Noise Sound Machine instead. It comes in at $25 on Amazon with a 4+ star rating. While it won’t provide the fan or USB charging feature, it will save you some cash, provides six soothing sound options, and provides a nice nightlight. 

For further customization of your nightstand setup, check out this ongoing deal on the Satechi Trio Wireless charging pad and the new Grovemade Wood MagSafe Dock for iPhone 12. Then head over to our previous bedding and mattress roundup for even more discounts to refresh your sleeping quarters. 

More on the Honeywell Dreamweaver Sleep Fan:

The Dreamweaver Sleep Fan is more than a sound machine, it generates constant soothing pink noise with sound blocking benefits with or without airflow, allowing you to customize your sleep environment any night of the year. “Pink noise” is a mix of high and low frequencies that sounds more balanced and soothing than “white noise”. Capacitive Touch Controls. 

