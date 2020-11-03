Levoit’s 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher hits Amazon low at $18 (Reg. $26)

Amazon is now offering the Levoit 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher for $18.08 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $26 or more, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This is a 2.5-liter water pitcher with “Levoit’s 5-layer filtration system” that significantly reduces chlorine and heavy metals, as well as other pollutants. Features include leak-free pouring, a flip-top lid and spout, and detachable pieces for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

More on the LEVOIT 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher:

Convenient Design: Refills are easy and pouring is leak-free with the flip-top lid and spout. These detachable features make cleaning easy and protect your pitcher from mold and algae.

5-Layer Filtration: Significantly reduce chlorine and heavy metals in your drinking water with Levoit’s 5-layer filtration system. You’ll be left with quality water that tastes fresh. This filter isn’t designed to decrease water TDS, but it does improve taste, remove pollutants, and soften hard water.

