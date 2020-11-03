Men’s Wearhouse takes 30% off shoes, up to 50% off sitewide: Cole Haan, Nautica, more

Get this deal 50% off

Men’s Wearhouse takes 30% off all shoes and up to 50% off sitweide during its Holiday Hustle Sale. Prices are as marked. Plus, they’re offering up to 80% off clearance. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Cole Haan GrandMotion Stitchlite Shoes that are currently on sale for $100, which is $30 off the original rate. These shoes are very versatile to wear with jeans or dress pants alike. They’re also flexible, breathable, and cushioned to promote added comfort. Plus, you can find them in three color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Men’s Wearhouse include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Old Navy Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 30% off your total.

