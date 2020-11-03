Nordstrom offers up to 40% off Sorel, Nike, Cole Haan, more + free shipping

-
FashionNordstrom
Get this deal 40% off From $8

Nordstrom has new markdowns at up to 40% off including hundreds of top brands from Sorel, Cole Haan, Calvin Klein, Herschel, Nike, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Sorel Madson II Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $88 and originally were priced at $175. These boots are perfect for fall and winter weather. Plus, they would make an exceptional holiday gift idea and they were designed to be durable with a rigid outsole the gives you traction, in case you run into snow or rain. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Nordstrom Rack takes up to 60% off Cole Haan shoes and accessories from $45

From $45 Learn More
50% off

Cole Haan Grand Month of Gifting Event takes 50% off winter essentials: Boots, jackets, more

From $30 Learn More
60% off

Banana Republic takes extra 60% off clearance and up to 60% off sitewide

From $20 Learn More

LEGO’s Nebulon-B Frigate launching as an Amazon exclusive in coming days

Read more Learn More

Green Deals: ATMOR Electric Tankless Water Heater $135, more

Learn More
Save 35%

Under $14 scores Amazon’s laundry-ready Fabric Storage Bin (Save 35%)

$14 Learn More
80% off

Amazon offers up to 80% off subscription boxes from $1: Succulents, toys, tea, more

$1+ Learn More
Save 50%

Snag DEWALT socket sets and accessories from $10 today at Amazon (Up to 50% off)

From $10 Learn More