Old Navy’s early holiday deals take up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your order

Old Navy’s getting ready for the holidays and taking up to 50% off sitewide with deals from just $10. Prices are as marked. Plus, Old Navy is offering an extra 30% off your order at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the trendy men’s Flannel-Lined Workwear Shirt Jacket. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $42. This style will pair nicely with jeans or khakis as well as joggers for a laid-back look. It features a corduroy collar that adds a pop of style and it can be easily layered during cool weather. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

