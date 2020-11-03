Newegg is offering the Gigabyte AORUS 5 15-inch 144Hz Gaming Laptop with 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,149 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $1,399, and today’s deal saves you around $250. With a 144Hz 1080p display in tow, you’ll find Intel’s latest i7-10750H processor here alongside NVIDIA’s RTX 2060 6GB graphics card. This provides ample power to run the latest AAA games, including upcoming titles like Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2 Beyond Light, Cyberpunk 2077, and many others. There’s also 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage available here, which is more than enough for gaming and content creation. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for other great PC gaming deals.

More PC Gaming Deals at Newegg + More:

Do you need to be productive while on-the-go? Well, Apple’s latest 2020 iPad Pros are on sale from $750 right now, delivering some killer deals for you to check out. If you’re on a tighter budget, the latest 10.2-inch iPad is also discounted with prices starting at $299, so be sure to give that a look.

More about the Gigabyte AORUS 5 Laptop:

The thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in its class: about 1-inch thick, weighs less than 5-lbs, and offers a full-area colored backlit RGB keyboard with 15 different color effects

15.6-inch 144Hz IPS Anti-Glare Display (72% NTSC): Housed with extremely thin bezels for an astounding 81% screen-to-body ratio

Powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card | Impressive 6GB GDDR6 that can output to 3 independent external displays (via HDMI, Mini-DP, and USC-C DP Alt. mode ports) | Latest Intel 10th Gen. Core i7-10750H 6-core processor for smooth gameplay and multitasking efficiency

