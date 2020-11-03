RAWROW’s USB-C dock sports 87W charging, M.2 SATA SSD slot, more for $89 (32% off)

RAYROW (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB-C Triple 4K 87W Docking Station for $88.98 shipped with the code HCXDGOLI at checkout. This deal saves you $42 from its regular going rate and knocks over 30% off. In all, this dock provides an insane amount of additional I/O to your USB-C-enabled machine, including three 4K-capable display outputs, four USB-A 3.0 ports, an additional USB-C, and even Ethernet. You’ll also find up to 87W USB-C Power Delivery available here, ensuring that your device stays charged and is always ready to go. This dock also features an M.2 SATA SSD slot so you can have additional storage stowed away and always available when you’re plugged in. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If the triple monitor setup, Ethernet, and 87W charging features of today’s deal doesn’t sway you, we have just the ticket. VAVA’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub offers a multitude of functions for just $20 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. With 4K HDMI, USB-A 3.0, SD, and more available here, you’ll find this portable dock quite useful if you have a device that only boasts USB-C for I/O.

Speaking of USB-C devices, Apple’s latest 2020 iPad Pro is currently on sale. With some killer specs in tow, the iPad Pro is the ultimate productivity machine for those who are always on the go. I still rock my 2018 iPad Pro and love it, especially because of the USB-C port, since it can take advantage of the two dock options above.

RAYROW USB-C Dock features:

Unique designed with an SSD Enclosure on the top, the Industry-leading usb c docking station can easily connect a M.2 SATA3.0 NGFF SSD to a PC, laptop, game consoles, router etc. for data transfer and expanding storage.

Plug-and-play, the mini body laptop docking station is totally Driver-Free but has universal features: SSD Enclosure, Dual 4k HDMI, DP, 1000Mbps Gigabit RJ45 Ethernet, 3.5mm Audio/Mic, 4 high-speed USB 3.0, USB-C 3.0, USB-C to Host, USB-C PD3.0 for laptop charging, 36W DC Power input, portable reliable and powerful.

Support Resolution up to 4K/60HZ, Single HDMI 2/DP display for MacOS & Win;[2] Up to 4K/30HZ, Two HDMI /DP display for MacOS & Win; [3] Up to 4K/30HZ, Three HDMI /DP display for MacOS; [4] Up to 1080P, Three HDMI /DP display for Windows;

