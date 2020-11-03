Ray-Ban styles up to 60% off from just $30 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Easily update your sunglasses with Hautelook’s Ray-Ban Sale that takes up to 60% off select styles, for three days only. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Polarized Wayfair Sunglasses that are marked down to $90. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $170. This style can be worn by men or women alike and looks great with casual or business attire. The polarized lens helps you to see clearly and it has 100% UV protection. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Rectangle Gradient Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $153)
- Polarized Aviator Sunglasses $150 (Orig. $213)
- Polarized Wayfair Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $170)
- Pilot Aviator Sunglasses $70 (Orig. $150)
- Highstreet Clubmaster Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $188)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Phantos Round Sunglasses $130 (Orig. $188)
- Mirrored Lens Aviators $100 (Orig. $180)
- Pilot Erika Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $157)
- Browbar Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $153)
- Navigator Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $93)
- …and even more deals…
