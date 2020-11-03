Ray-Ban styles up to 60% off from just $30 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

-
FashionRay-Ban
Get this deal 60% off From $30

Easily update your sunglasses with Hautelook’s Ray-Ban Sale that takes up to 60% off select styles, for three days only. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Polarized Wayfair Sunglasses that are marked down to $90. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $170. This style can be worn by men or women alike and looks great with casual or business attire. The polarized lens helps you to see clearly and it has 100% UV protection. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Men’s Wearhouse Holiday Hustle Sale that’s offering 30% off all shoes and up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $15.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Ray-Ban

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

75% off

Jomashop’s Halloween Sale takes up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, more

From $60 Learn More
70% off

Steve Madden, Sperry, Rockport, more up to 70% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

From $30 Learn More

LEGO’s Nebulon-B Frigate launching as an Amazon exclusive in coming days

Read more Learn More

Green Deals: ATMOR Electric Tankless Water Heater $135, more

Learn More
Save 35%

Under $14 scores Amazon’s laundry-ready Fabric Storage Bin (Save 35%)

$14 Learn More
80% off

Amazon offers up to 80% off subscription boxes from $1: Succulents, toys, tea, more

$1+ Learn More
Save 50%

Snag DEWALT socket sets and accessories from $10 today at Amazon (Up to 50% off)

From $10 Learn More
$446 value

Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with five accessories for $350 ($446 value)

$350 Learn More