Ray-Ban styles up to 60% off from just $30 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Easily update your sunglasses with Hautelook’s Ray-Ban Sale that takes up to 60% off select styles, for three days only. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Polarized Wayfair Sunglasses that are marked down to $90. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $170. This style can be worn by men or women alike and looks great with casual or business attire. The polarized lens helps you to see clearly and it has 100% UV protection. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Men’s Wearhouse Holiday Hustle Sale that’s offering 30% off all shoes and up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $15.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!