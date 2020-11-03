Score Arlo Pro 2 + Arlo Base Station for just $100 at Newegg ($160 value)

-
Smart HomeNeweggArloHome Security
Get this deal $100 Save now

Newegg is currently offering an Arlo Pro 2 1-camera System for $99.99 shipped with the code NVLTDQSL247 at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $110 from third-parties at Amazon for the Pro 2 camera in refurbished condition, and the base station went for $60 before selling out there. Today’s deal saves you up to $70 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in a while. Arlo’s Pro 2 camera offers crisp 1080p video recording either to the cloud or local storage. It’s IP65 waterproof and you’ll even find up to 6-months of battery life on a single charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something to cover the inside of your house? Check out eufy’s 2K Indoor Cam 2-camera kit for $70 shipped at Amazon. You’ll find HomeKit compatibility in tow here, allowing you to tie these cameras in with the rest of your smart home. Plus, with 2K recording, it offers a higher quality image than you’ll find in today’s lead deal.

However, opting for Wyze Cam saves even more. For just $26 shipped, this camera offers 1080p recording, local and cloud storage, and a slim build. No HomeKit is available here, and you’ll have to plug it into power for it to work. But, for those on tighter budgets, it works great to keep an eye on your home while away.

Arlo Pro 2 features:

  • 100% Wire-Free, Rechargeable Battery Operated
  • HD 1080p Video, 130-Degree Angle Lens
  • Free Arlo Basic 7-Day Cloud Storage Recording
  • Night Vision, Advanced 2-Way Audio
  • IP 65 Weatherproof for In/Outdoor
  • Activity Zones Motion & Sound Detection, PIR Sensor

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Newegg

Arlo Home Security

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 33% off

Arlo’s HomeKit Pro 3 System drops to $300 (Save 25%) + Video Doorbell, more from $100

From $100 Learn More

Arlo debuts refreshed Ultra 2 cameras with HomeKit alongside new Pro 4 lineup

Read more Learn More
Save now

Broan-NuTone’s bath fan also packs a light + 1300W heater for under $63 (Reg $109)

$63 Learn More

Dremel’s craft + hobby maker kit includes a rotary tool, engraver, and torch for just $50

Learn More
Reg. $60

Bodum’s electric coffee and hot chocolate milk frother now $42 (Reg. $60)

$42 Learn More
Save 40%

Equip your wrist with Citizen’s Eco-Drive Casual Watch for $112.50 (Reg. $187)

$112.50 Learn More
20% off+

Assemble new all-time lows on LEGO Creator, Minecraft, Star Wars, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Save 50%

Amazon slashes SKIL tool combo kits as low as $70 (Up to 50% off)

From $70 Learn More