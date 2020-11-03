Save up to 33% on Shark Robotic and Dyson Stick Vacuums from $330

QVC is currently offering the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robotic Vacuum for $399.98 shipped. New QVC shoppers will be able to drop the price down to $389.98 when code OFFER has been applied at checkout. Down from its $550 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks a new 2020 low. This package pairs a robotic vacuum with an auto-emptying charging base that further automates the already effortless cleaning experience. This Shark IQ works with Alexa and sports mapping features to navigate around your home, while the self-empty dock can store a month’s worth of debris. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, QVC has the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Stick Vacuum for $339.98, with new shoppers being able to drop it to $329.98 with code OFFER. Shipping is currently delayed. Usually fetching $500 at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for an up to 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $70, and marks the best we’ve seen in several months. With a lightweight and cordless design, this Dyson stick vacuum can clean for 60-minutes on a single charge with a built-in filtration system to complete the package. Over 6,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

While we’re currently still tracking some iRobot vacuum deals from $180, there’s plenty more savings to be had in our home goods guide. Already today, Blendtec’s Classic 570 Pro Blender has dropped to $198 alongside a price cut on Honeywell’s sleep machine and fan combo at $40.

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Vacuum features:

Forget about vacuuming for up to a month. The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL combines the convenience of a self-empty base + IQ Navigation total home mapping for complete, efficient cleaning with the performance of Shark suction and self-cleaning brushroll. After each cleaning session, your robot vacuum automatically empties into the bagless base, which holds up to a month of dirt and debris.

