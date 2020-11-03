Don’t let winter kill your workout routine with Sunny Health & Fitness deals from $37

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Recumbent Bike (SF-RB4876) for $194.60 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and delivers the lowest Amazon price we’ve tracked. With cooler weather ahead, it’s important to have a plan of how you’ll keep up your fitness regiment with less opportunities to head outdoors. This reasonably-priced offering can digitally display speed, distance, calories burned, pulse, and the list goes on. Users can tweak their workout by choosing between eight different magnetic resistance levels. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more exercise-related deals from $37.

Once you’ve finished your workout, you may need a place to crash. Thankfully we have a roundup of bedding deals priced from $69. Our favorite deal from the bunch is Zinus’ Trisha Queen Bed Frame at $129. Amazon shoppers stand to save $52, making now a great time to snag it.

Sunny Health & Fitness Recumbent Bike features:

  • Speed, Distance, Time, Calories, Odometer, Pulse and Scan.
  • Personal training with 8 levels of adjustable magnetic resistance to easily modify the intensity of your home workout sessions.
  • Place your mobile device on the holder and follow along to your favorite Sunny Health & Fitness online training workout videos.
  • 220 LB max user weight with sturdy frame that is built to last.

