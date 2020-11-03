This 4-pack of outdoor solar LED lights are available for under $3.50 each

ZookkiDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $12.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, these normally go for closer to $30 and today’s deal is within $3 of our last mention. These are perfect for adding a bit of extra illumination around your property, be it the side of your house, porch, or somewhere else. Each light has a built-in solar panel that recharges the internal battery, meaning there are no wires to run or things to plug-in manually here. With 400-lumens of brightness, you’ll find more than enough power to illuminate pathways and parts of your yard. Plus, each light has a motion sensor that turns it on only when there’s movement, ensuring the battery lasts all night long. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Do you just need a single LED light for your patio? This deck light is nearly indestructible and can go anywhere you need. Whether you’re wanting to line a driveway with these so people know where the edge is, or maybe you just want to add these around your deck to provide ambient illumination, they’ll get the job done well. Plus, at just $7 each, you’ll even save a few bucks over today’s lead deal.

However, if you’re looking for other great ways to save and help the environment at the same time, our daily Green Deals roundup is where you should head next. Today, we found an ATMOR Electric Tankless Water Heater for $135, plus much more, so be sure to swing by and take a look.

More on Zookki Outdoor LED Lights:

Just using the Key Pin to activate the solar wall lights and mounting them in seconds with provided plugs and screws . Solar lights outdoor recommended optimum installation height: 6.5-13 feet.

Equipped with 28 bright LEDs, 1200mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery and 400 Lumens Light, charging under sunlight in daytime. No dim mode helps to extend the work time and life span (5000 hours).

The solar lights outdoor sensing range is upto 26 feet with a 120º wide-angle, automatically “ON” within 3-5m at night or in darkness, and “OFF” after about 30s without continuous motion.

