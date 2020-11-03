Amazon’s Gold Box offers up top-rated toothbrushes and more from $9.50

-
AmazonHome Goods
Get this deal Up to 35% $9.50+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PRO Care via Amazon offers electric toothbrushes and more from $9.51. Free shipping is available with Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Sonic Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $18.99. It typically goes for closer to $25 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low price. It’s time to finally ditch your manual toothbrush in favor of a fully-electric model. This option delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, making it an easy way to up your toothbrush game without spending a fortune. Four different heads are included with purchase, so you can find the right comfort level for your needs. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Put your savings to work and grab a three-pack of Crest Plus Scope Toothpaste for $6.50. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate. This is arguably the best toothpaste out there, as far as I’m concerned, and I’m willing to have a conversation on Twitter about it.

Make sure you jump over to the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals on toothbrushes, accessories, and other dental must-haves. Some listings are starting to sell out, so act quickly if anything catches your eye this morning.

Fairywill Sonic features:

When it comes to battling plaque and promoting teeth and gum health, The Fairywill 508 Electric Toothbrush Is A Game Changer. This brush delivers 40,000 Micro-Brushes Per Minute, giving you a Over A Month’s Worth Of Manual Brush Strokes In Less Than Two Minutes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $50+

Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, more

$30 Learn More
$100 off

Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular models

$429 Learn More
FREE $200 gift cards

Dell takes 30%+ off monitors with up to $200 bundled gift cards from $198

From $198 Learn More
Up to 25% off

Upgrade your computer with Samsung and Crucial NMVe SSDs, more from $54

From $54 Learn More
Reg. $280+

Blendtec’s Classic 570 Pro Blender + 8-yr. warranty now $198 (Reg. $280+)

$198 Learn More
50% off

Old Navy’s early holiday deals take up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your order

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $5+

Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election Day, deals from $1

From $1 Learn More
Reg. $60+

Honeywell’s sleep machine, bedside fan, and nightlight combo now $40 (Reg. $70)

$40 Learn More