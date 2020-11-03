Take $850 off VAVA’s 4K Short-throw Projector in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off VAVA 4K Projectors. Free shipping is available for all. You can grab the VAVA UHD Laser TV Projector for $1,949.99 as part of today’s sale. That takes $850 off and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This short-throw projector features a 2500 Lumen bulb with support for 4K and HDR content. Inside you’ll find an integrated Harman Kardon Sound Bar, Android TV functionality, and more. It’s a serious option for your living room or home theater setup and with a short-throw build, you don’t have to mount it to your ceiling. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra HDMI cable. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Prefer a new TV instead? Consider picking up LG’s 4K OLED AirPlay 2 UHDTV for $650 off at a new Amazon all-time low. That brings the price down to under $1,400 with LG’s stellar OLED panel and technology, where you can enjoy darker blacks and great refresh rates.

VAVA 4K UHD Laser Projector features:

Ultra Short Throw: Cast a 100 inch image from only 7.2 inches away from the wall! With a space-saving design, quick and easy setup, and the ability to adjust your projection from between 80 to 150 inches on the fly, you can enjoy a cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home!

4K Resolution with HDR 10: Feast your eyes on awe-inspiring visuals with deeper colors, higher contrast, fuller saturation, and sharper imagery. The VAVA’s 3000: 1 native contrast far exceeds the standard 2000: 1 native contrast found in movie theaters.

Advanced Laser Light Source: 2500 ANSI Lumens of brightness combined with state-of-the-art picture and color performance deliver up to 25,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. You can enjoy the projector up to 4 hours a day for the next 17 years!

