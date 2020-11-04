Amazon 1-day robot vacuum and mop sale with deals from $189 (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Roborock via Amazon is now offering up to 35% off its robotic vacuums and mops. One standout is the Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $223.99 shipped. Regularly $340 or so, today’s deal is as much as $116 in savings and the lowest we can find. Featuring 13 on-board sensors, this model offers cliff sensing, collision avoidance, mid-clean charging, and more. The 5200mAh battery provides 2.5-hours of cleaning while the 2000Pa of suction power “pulls dirt easily off hard floors, and drags it from deep inside carpet fibers.” Alongside the puddle-free mopping, it will connect over Wi-Fi to the companion app for even more user customization. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the mopping capabilities, take a look at the eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 12, which is now down at $149.99 shipped on Amazon. Regularly closer to $240, this is a great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal that carries a 4+ star rating from over 800 Amazon customers.

But you’ll also want to browse through the rest of today’s Roborock Gold Box sale for additional models. The deals start from $189 with a series of 4+ star-rated model on tap.

Then head over to our previous vacuum roundups for big-time deals on models from Shark, Dyson, and more.

More on the Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum:

Efficient and Intelligent: Clean fast, with no random bumping. Using a dual-gyro system together with motion tracking sensors, cleaning is carried out logically and efficiently in every room. Thirteen types of sensors combine to offer cliff sensing, collision avoidance, mid-clean charging, and minimize the likelihood of entrapment.

Large battery capacity: A large 5200mAh battery offers 2.5hours of non-stop cleaning. A generous dustbin means even big homes can be cleaned in one go.

