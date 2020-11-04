Amazon indoor/outdoor security cam sale up to 30% off, deals from $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off smart home security cameras. One standout is the YI Outdoor Security 1080p Cloud Camera for $27.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $85, we have seen this one available in the $40 range via third-party sellers and is now one of the best prices we have tracked. This outdoor security cam features 1080p video with a 110-degree lens, motion activated alerts to your smartphone, night vision, two-way audio, and more. The built-in deterrent alarm adds peace of mind as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

While today’s lead deal is already among the most affordable outdoor options out there, you can save slightly more with the indoor YI 1080p Smart Home Camera at $22.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. Carrying stellar ratings from over 20,000 customers, this one will have to remain indoors but it’s still great for keeping an eye on things around the house or office. 

Otherwise, browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box security camera sale for additional options from YI, Zmodo, Kasa, and more. The deals start from $21 with just about everything carrying solid 4+ star ratings. Then head over to today’s Amazon Anker sale for deals from $10 including its eufyCam E bundle.

More on the YI Outdoor Security 1080p Cloud Camera:

  • Full HD video quality – high resolution Images in 1080P resolution, combined with a 110° lens and Universal ball mount delivers clarity in every direction
  • Weather-resistant – outdoor cameras are waterproof, so you can use them for outdoor and indoor. Motion-activated alerts/ app notifications right to your phone when movements detected
  • First-class night vision – 12 infrared LED Beads provides a night time viewing distance of up to 50 feet, ensuring excellent low light performance

