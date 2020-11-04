Amazon’s offering winter jackets from $29 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off Wantdo Jackets for fall and winter. Our top pick from this sale is the Wantdo Women’s 3 -in-1 Waterproof Ski Jacket for $55.89 shipped. Regularly priced at $80 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. This style is waterproof and perfect for winter activities. It can also be worn as a double layer jacket or styled separately. It also has an array of pockets to store essentials and this style has stretch to help keep you mobility. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,100 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Wantdo Women’s Lightweight Down Puffer Jacket that’s marked down to $37.72. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $55 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This highly-packable jacket is nice for traveling and storing. It’s also waterproof and stylish for the fall season. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 760 reviews from Amazon customers.

Wantdo Waterproof Ski Jacket features:

Material: The jacket made from Taslan features durable, wear-resistant, and better ductility. The waterproof and anti-static functions of Teflon craft make it with good noise reduction

Versatile liner: The ski jacket with zip-in, 3-point interchange system offers you 3 options for wearing: just the waterproof shell, just the insulating liner puffer jacket, or both for maximum weather protection and warmth

Waterproof: The waterproof ski jacket with the technological outer shell and professional coating can work under over 5000mm pressure, enable to keep you dry and comfortable from the rain and snow fully

