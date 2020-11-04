AmazonBasics 7.3-Qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven hits all-time low at $51 + much more

Amazon is now offering 15% off a selection of its latest AmazonBasics releases. These products range from kitchenware and bedding to office supplies and more. One standout is the new 7.3-Quart AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Ovens that are now marked down to $50.99 shipped in various colors. Regularly $60, this is a straight 15% price drop and the lowest we have tracked. These Dutch ovens feature vibrant enamel finishes, non-stick interiors, and a cast iron build. Safe for the oven (up to 400-degrees) and on the stovetop, they are great for roasts, baking bread, veggies, and much more with dual side handles and a fitted lid included. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

If the 7.3-quart capacity is overkill for you, take a look at the 4.3-quart options that start from $34 shipped right now. They come with the same construction, feature set, and 4+ star ratings.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the AmazonBasics sale for additional new releases at 15% off. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more notable kitchenware deals including Instant Pot’s 6-Qt. Duo Nova Multi-Cooker, this 5.8-quart air fryer, and much more.

More on the AmazonBasics Cast Iron Dutch Oven:

7.3-quart cast iron dutch oven pot for cooking and baking in the oven or on the stovetop; Oven safe up to 400 degrees

Smooth enamel finish provides long-lasting durability and non-stick convenience

Cast iron provides even heat distribution and retention; Hand wash only

Dual side handles and fitted lid

Roast meat, bake bread, marinate food, sauté vegetables, prepare soups, stews, casseroles, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!