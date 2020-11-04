APEMAN’s dual 1080p dash camera falls by 40% to just $36 shipped

JIUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the APEMAN 1080p Dual Dash Camera setup for $35.99 shipped with the code BCXSXVUL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you 40% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. You’ll find two cameras here, one that mounts to your windshield and records out the front of your vehicle and another that goes near your bumper to catch what happens behind you. Both cameras record 1080p footage to a microSD card, deleting the oldest footage once it runs out of room. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Speaking of microSD cards, you’ll want to pick one up if you grab today’s lead deal. This 32GB model from Samsung is just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. It sports 95MB/s read and write speeds, which is fast enough to record 4K, should you want to repurpose it in the future.

If you need a way to read the microSD card on your computer, VAVA’s USB-C hubs are the perfect option. We’re tracking two models priced from $18.50 Prime shipped, both of which support SD and microSD, among many other options. Whether you have an iPad, MacBook, Mac mini, or any other computer that has a USB-C port, both docks will work perfectly for you.

APEMAN Dual Dash Camera features:

Dual Lens, No More Fear Rear Collisions – APEMAN C420D Dash Cam is like two cameras for the price of one. SHARP FULL HD resolution and dual 170° ultra wide angle lenses provide outstanding image quality with a broader field of vision.

Superior 1080p@30fps Video & Night Vision – You are always under protection with the Full HD front view and 720P HD rear view. With Advanced Starvis Sensor, WDR technology and F1.8 Large Aperture, the dashcam captures finest details even in low light conditions.

Reliable Quality & Complete Functions – Designed and developed through independent R&D, strict quality controls. C420D has everything you expect of an ideal car cam: G-sensor that saves video evidence of collisions; Loop Recording; Motion Detection; Parking Monitoring; etc.

