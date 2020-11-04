CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 starter kits and official accessories up to 26% off from $22

Best Buy is currently offering the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit Pro for $71.99 shipped. Normally selling for $90, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $8, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Raspberry Pi 4 comes equipped with 2GB of RAM alongside a 64-bit quad-core processor that’s versatile enough to run a variety of programs. So whether you’re looking to assemble a retro arcade, center your smart home around a new platform, or turn your favorite speaker into an AirPlay-enabled one, it’s up for the task. Included in this bundle is the miniature computer itself alongside a power supply, case, and other necessities. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the fold for addition CanaKit bundles as well as discounts on official Raspberry Pi accessories and more from $22.

Other Raspberry Pi deals:

Earlier this week, we got a look at the new all-in-one Raspberry Pi 400 PC that enters with a built-in keyboard and the most consumer-friendly design we’ve seen from the brand yet. Or if you’re more into machine learning, be sure to check out the recently-released NVIDIA Jetson Nano computer.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit Pro features:

Set up a small yet mighty computer with this CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Starter PRO kit. Boasting a 64-bit quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM, this credit-card-size system easily handles basic computing tasks. The included 32GB memory card with OS and 6-foot micro HDMI to HDMI cable lets you get started with this CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Starter PRO kit the moment it arrives.

