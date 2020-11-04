Ditch the gas and oil for Greenworks’ 40V electric lawn mower at $180

Today only, Woot offers the Greenworks 14-inch 40V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $179.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, Amazon currently charges around $240 and it’s not gone for less than $200 there. If you’re going to make the jump from a traditional gas lawn mower, it doesn’t get any better than this 40V option from Greenworks. It has an electric brushless motor, 14-inch steel deck, rear bagging, and a height-adjustable design. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re really looking to go green, consider the American Reel Lawn Mower for under $70 at Amazon. Going old school will seriously cut down on any emissions, both direct or otherwise, while also giving you a good workout! Plus, going this route means you won’t have to worry about even charging up your batteries.

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness. Those looking for an upgrade to today’s lead deal will want to check out the 19-inch model that’s currently on sale, as well. The larger cutting deck will make your mowing go even faster.

Greenworks 14-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

Easy assembly required | Deck Material – Plastic | Handle height is not adjustable | Cutting blade type – Single, metal

Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height range from 1-1/4 inch to 3-3/8-inch for the best cut in all environments

2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use | 14” deck is versatile and light weight | Up to 34% of U.S. homes only need one charge to get the job done

