Funko Pop figures and plushies up to 68% off: Disney, Cuphead, much more

Today only, Woot is offering up to 68% off a selection Funko Pop characters and plushies. One standout is the 12-piece Disney Mickey’s 90th Funko Mini Vinyl Figure Set at $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This set is regularly listed for as much as $110 but currently sells for $90 at Amazon with each individual figure going for $13. Needless to say, today’s deal is the best we can find and a great chance to add a slew of classic Mickey figures to the collection. In celebration of Mickey’s 90th anniversary, this set includes a display box with 12 randomly selected figures. Each of which stand about 3-inches tall and feature a different version of Mickey with various costumes and from a range of eras. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

As we mentioned above, if the 12-pack is a bit much for you, opt for the individual figures from the 90th anniversary pack at $13 each on Amazon. While clearly not as good a per-figure value, this option will allow you to bring home a little piece of Mickey history in Funko form for much less up front.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot Funko sale. Deals start from $7 here and feature Rick & Morty, more Disney characters, Ron Weasley, Ghostbusters and much more. The Cuphead Wave 2 Box of 9 Plush Figure set at $35.99 is another particular standout here that regularly goes for closer to $90 (or even more at Amazon).

Be sure to check out the new Sonic anniversary Funkos and the latest Pokemon characters that hit earlier this year. Then go score yourself this animatronic Baby Yoda while it’s 23% off.

More on the Disney Mickey’s 90th Funko Set:

Display box with 12 random mini’s

To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the beloved mouse, Mickey, Funko presents a new line of Mystery Minis!

Stylized collectable stands 3 inches tall, perfect for any Disney fan!

Collect and display all Disney figures from Funko!

Funko pop! is the 2017 toy of the year and people’s choice award winner

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!