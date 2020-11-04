Gerber Vital Shears take you from the hunt to the kitchen: $10 (Reg. $16+)

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Vital Take-A-Part Shears for $9.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Home Depot. Regularly over $16 at Home Depot and as much as $18 elsewhere, today’s deal is at least 38% off the going rate, within cents of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Whether it’s for hunting, in the kitchen, or outdoor EDC jobs in a pinch, the Gerber Take-A-Part Shears are up to the task. Features include serrated blades, easy-to-spot and clean orange overmold handles, and the included belt-ready fabric sheath. A pivot-pin system releases both blades for easy deep cleaning as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 320 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s lead deal is well under the price of the comparable Fiskars shears at $15, but there are more affordable options out there when it comes to kitchen shears. This set comes in at under $8 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,700 Amazon customers. They are certainly not as outdoor-ready or robust as the Gerber option, but they will get the job done for slightly less in the kitchen. 

But if you prefer to take the multi-tool route, check out this rare deal on the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic Knife at Amazon. Then head over to our roundup of the best multi-tools starting from just $5.

More on the Gerber Vital Take-A-Part Shears:

The ruggedly efficient Vital Take-a-Part Shears are expertly built to break down small game for ultra-easy application and storage. To clean the shears, release the pivot pin, allowing the two blades to separate, then wipe down well for fast storage. The serrated blade edges are perfect for cutting through tough jobs with speed and efficiency, making the Vital Take-a-Part Shears an effective tool for disassembling game on the field.

